Sex Offender Arrested for Entering Snow Hill Elementary

SNOW HILL, Md.- Police say a man who is a convicted sex offender was arrested after trying to bring balloons to his daughter at Snow Hill Elementary School.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says that at around 2 p.m. March 21, a Worcester County school deputy deputy contacted the Sheriff's Office's sex offender unit about a sex offender on the property of the school.

The deputy said Darryle Dennis Jr., 22, of Pocomoke City, had entered the school in an attempt to deliver balloons to his daughter for her birthday. Dennis' daughter is a kindergarten student.

When Dennis' identification was scanned through security, police said it revealed he is a known registered sex offender. The vice principal confronted Dennis, along with the deputy, and Dennis was told to leave the property, which he did.

Police said this is the third time that Dennis has entered the school during the current school year, which he is prohibited from doing.

Dennis was convicted of a fourth-degree sex offense on Jan. 2, 2011, in the Worcester County court system. Since that time, Dennis has been a registered sex offender and has reported to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office as required by law.

Police said Dennis may not knowingly enter onto real property that is used for public or nonpublic elementary or secondary education; or on which is located: a registered child care home or child care institution.

Dennis was arrested and charged on April 4 and held without bond in the Worcester County Jail.