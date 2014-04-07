Motorcyclist Killed in Del. Crash

NEWARK, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed over the weekend when he slammed into an SUV that was turning left into a shopping center in Newark.

Police said the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Jose Lopez-Medina, of Newark, was not wearing a helmet. He died at a hospital following the crash late Saturday night outside the Augusta Square Shopping Center on East Chestnut Hill Road.

The driver of the car was not injured. The DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into the crash. Police said no charges have been filed.