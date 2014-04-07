Del. Officials Review Race to the Top Progress

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- Gov. Jack Markell says Delaware should be proud of the progress it's made under the federal Race to the Top education reform program.



Markell discussed the state's Race to the Top progress Monday in a speech to the P-20 council, a group formed a decade ago to coordinate and align education efforts across all grade levels.



Markell said the state has used more than $100 million in federal Race to the Top funding to develop a sound foundation for school improvement, but he knows there's much hard work still left to do.



Markell noted among other things that more students are staying on track for graduation, with Delaware's dropout rate hitting a 30-year low this year.



He also said more students are taking and passing advanced placement courses.

