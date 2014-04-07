Despite Rally, UMES falls to NSU

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- One day removed from splitting a doubleheader with Norfolk State University (NSU), the University of Maryland Eastern Shore lost the rubber match to the Spartans, 7-4. NSU takes the season-series, 2-1, over the Lady Hawks.

Sophomore Trenece Nash (Decatur, Ga.) was a potent offensive performer as she went 3-of-4 with two RBIs.

NSU was scoreless after the first inning, Whitney Williams helped her team by notching a solo shot over the left-center fence to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead. The scoreboard was unchanged in the third. The Spartans had a big fourth inning, tallying four runs, increasing their lead to 5-0.

UMES refused to go down without a fight though, Emily Diseroad (Manchester Valley, Md) singled. Then Morgan King (Danville, Ill.) drilled a shot to right-centerfield. Diseroad stole home to give UMES its first score of the day. Nash delivered an RBI to bring home King. 5-2.

NSU answered with a run to increase their lead to 6-2. Freshman Alexis Hudson (Laurel, Del.) tripled off the fence to put a runner in striking distance, after a wild pitch, Hudson was able to score and cut the lead to three.

The Spartans refused to let up, Williams homered to increase the lead to four. The Lady Hawks continued to rally and Nash brought King home with her second RBI. The efforts were not enough as UMES fell to NSU 7-4.