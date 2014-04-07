Hurlock Man Arrested for Sex Assault

HURLOCK, Md.- Police have arrested a Hurlock man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that 18-year-old Mark Michael Quinn was taken into custody last week in connection with an incident that allegedly happened March 21 at his home.

According to police, Quinn allegedly provided an alcoholic beverage to the 14-year-old and once she was intoxicated, he sexually assaulted her. Quinn was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense (sexual contact) and fourth-degree sex offense (sex act with a 14-year-old) and order held on $25,000 bond.