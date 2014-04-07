Milton Teen Arrested After Police Chase

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old girl accused of leading troopers on a brief pursuit in the Lewes and Rehoboth area early Monday morning.

Police said that at around 2:15 a.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Coastal Highway and Dartmouth Road spotted a silver Chevrolet Impala driving erratically. The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop but police said the vehicle sped up and made unsafe lane changes.

Authorities said the chase looked to be coming to an end when the Impala came to a stop around Bay Vista Road until the vehicle made a U-turn into southbound lanes and started to travel on the wrong side of the street before crossing over the center median.

Police continued their pursuit until the front tire of the Impala blew out. The 16-year-old driver was placed under arrest and taken back to Troop 7.

Police say a DUI investigation took place and she was charged with driving under the influence, disregarding a police officer signal, driving while suspended and revoked and other moving violations. After police learned that she did not have permission from her parent to take the care she was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

She ordered held in the Stevenson House Detention Center in Milford on a $3,041 bond.

