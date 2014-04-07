Md. Casinos Generate $77M in Revenue in March

BALTIMORE- Maryland gaming officials say the state's four casinos generated more than $77.8 million in revenue last month.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency announced the figures on Monday.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated more than $7.9 million from slot machines and table games. Casino at Ocean Downs generated more than $4.1 million in revenue on its 800 slot machines, which officials said was a 5.6 percent increase from March 2012.

Maryland Live! Casino generated more than $61.7 million from both slot machines and table games. And Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $3.9 million from slot machines and table games.

Officials said in a year-to-year comparison - excluding Rocky Gap Casino Resort, which opened in May 2013 - March 2014 casino revenue increased from March 2013 by more than $15.8 million or 27.3 percent.