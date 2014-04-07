Delaware Officials Eye School Breakfast Programs

NEWARK, Del. (AP)- State officials are urging more Delaware schools to offer breakfast to their students, saying proper nutrition is an important foundation for learning.

Gov. Jack Markell, Lt. Gov. Matt Denn and Education Secretary Mark Murphy focused on school breakfast programs Monday during speeches at a statewide anti-hunger conference in Newark.

Officials are focused particularly on efforts to open up breakfast to all elementary school students in their classrooms, an idea already embraced by the Colonial and Seaford school districts.

Murphy said the Department of Education will issue a report next month comparing Delaware public schools on their breakfast offerings.

He also announced a "school breakfast challenge" to reward schools that are serving the most meals or making the biggest gains in offering breakfast to students.