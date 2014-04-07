Milford Tire Slashing Targets Handicapped, Elderly

MILFORD, Del.- A handicapped Ellendale resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, tells WBOC he was the victim of a scam. He said that on Friday he left the Walmart in Milford to find his car with a flat tire, likely pierced by an ice pick. Unable to do so himself, he was forced to turn to a nearby "good Samaritan," who changed the tire for a tip. Now police told him that man might be the one who pierced the tire in the first place.

Police are looking for the public's help in finding a man for questioning, in connection to a new scam. Police said that in various parking lots people have fallen for the same scam over the last couple weeks.

The police have not released the name of a suspect. However, they said they need the public's help, as they look for 42-year-old Morris Simms for questioning.

The suspect has primarily targeted handicapped and elderly drivers, who will be unable to change the tires on their own, according to local mechanics.

"It's just upsetting..." the man said. "Why would somebody want to do this? And especially targeting handicapped people that are on a limited income."

The anonymous driver brought his car to Gilbert's Tire and Wheels, where the owner Gilbert Calhoun said there were many other cars with the same problems. He pointed out the marks on the tires.

"They're just round and they're real small..." he said as he rubbed his finger across the marks. "Everything on the treads you can repair. But down on the side they have to end up buying a new tire. So these people are just out the cost of this tire."

Gilbert said the tires could cost up to $250 or more to replace.

"There's nothing you can do to repair them," he said. "So it's just a total loss for the person that they're doing this to."

Back at the home of the handicapped individual, he said it's just frustrating to see his property destroyed.

"We work hard our entire life," he said. "We take care of our stuff. The tires were only a couple months old."