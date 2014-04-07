Golf Courses Recovering from Harsh Winter

BERLIN, Md.- Every year people travel from all over the country to take advantage of Delmarva's golf course, but a harsh winter made business slower this year.



It was a wet, soggy day for visitors on the River Run Golf Course in Berlin. However, it was not enough to keep golfers like Donald Cripps indoors. He traveled all the way from Princeton, New Jersey with a group of friends to play golf.



"We like Ocean City. We'll play here at least twice a year, maybe three times," Cripps said.



Not everyone was willing to brave the elements for a fun round of golf. The River Run golf course works with Pam's Ocean City Golf Getaways. The company offers deals via golf packages to travelers who travel to Worcester County to play golf.



Hunt Crosby is general manger of River Run's course. He said a lot of people canceled their trips last month because of snow.



"People were all set to come and they called and of course there's snow on the ground and they couldn't play," he said.



Crosby said business fell about 25-percent last month. He said it had a big impact on tourism, and plans to get the golf course prepped for visitors.



"The ground temperatures have to get to a certain point before the grass can really start growing robustly, so we haven't been able to mow and do some of the things we normally do," Crosby said.



The golf course gets as many as 25,000 visitors annually.

Crosby expects business to pick up in the coming weeks.