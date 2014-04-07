Altercation in House Office Building

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Police say an altercation broke out in the office building for the Maryland House of Delegates on the last day of the legislative session, but no lawmakers were involved.
Maryland Capitol Police Chief Michael Wilson said two men were arrested and offered medical treatment Monday evening in Annapolis, across the street from where lawmakers were finishing work on the legislative session.
Wilson says an investigation is ongoing.
