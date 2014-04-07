Traffic Stop Turns into Drug Bust

SALISBURY, Md.– A traffic violation turned into a drug bust on Old Ocean City Road in Salisbury over the weekend, authorities said.

It happened Saturday at 6 p.m. in the area of Moss Hill Lane.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped Shana Ewell, 37, of Snow Hill, for a traffic violation. During the stop, the deputy noticed suspicious behavior from Ewell and her passenger, Levar Campbell, 36, of Glen Burnie, Md.

A drug K-9 arrived and detected the odor of illegal drugs. Police said the deputy then searched the vehicle and located cocaine and marijuana. Both looked as if they were meant for distribution, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy placed Ewell and Campbell under arrest. Both were charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Campbell was detained on $300,000 bond and Ewell was detained on $125,000 bond.