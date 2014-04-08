Virginia Governor Vetoes Red-Light Camera Bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has vetoed a bill that would have granted people who receive red-light tickets the right to contest citations in circuit court.

McAuliffe vetoed the bill Monday.

The legislation won near-unanimous approval from both chambers. But the governor said that provision could inundate the judicial system with cases of limited financial impact.

McAuliffe also vetoed a bill Monday that would have made small adjustments to state Senate districts, saying the bill may be unconstitutional.