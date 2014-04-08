Dover Man Charged With Hitting Son With Belt

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Police say a 22-year-old Dover man has been charged with hitting his 1-year-old son with a belt.

Dover police Cpl. Mark Hoffman said officers were called to an apartment on the 100 block of Lakeview Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of child abuse.

Hoffman said an investigation determined that Marcus Miller had used his belt on his son several times, causing pain, bruising and swelling to the boy's back. Other family members are caring for the boy.

Miller is has been charged with second-degree assault, child abuse and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held in Vaughn Correctional Center after failing to post $11,000 secured bail.

The child is in custody of other family members at this time, Hoffman said.