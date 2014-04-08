O'Malley: Not Convinced on Wind Turbine Moratorium

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Martin O'Malley says he still has misgivings about a bill to set a 13-month moratorium on the development of tall wind turbines within 56 miles of the U.S. Naval Air Station Patuxent River base in southern Maryland.

O'Malley wouldn't say Monday if he would veto legislation that has been sent to his desk. But the governor, who is a strong supporter of wind energy, says, "I have yet to conclude that windmills are quite the threat to Naval air radar that those advocating for this ban have concluded."

O'Malley says he's going to keep trying to understand where common ground can be reached.

Lawmakers have approved a delay to wait for a study on how wind turbines could affect radar use around the base.