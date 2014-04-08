Wicomico Walk at Lunch Event Wednesday

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico Executive Fitness Council's annual Walk at Lunch event will go on, rain or shine.

The 14 annual Walk at Lunch will be held on May 14 at Salisbury Riverwalk Park on East Market Street from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Organizers say hundreds of people have signed up to participate.



People have a chance to walk or run the roughly one mile route through downtown Salisbury and enjoy a free healthy lunch, vendors, exercise demonstrations, door prizes and more.

The event is open to the public, but only participants who registered are guaranteed a free lunch.

You can also bring non-perishable food items to be donated the Maryland Food Bank. Last year, the event collected about 47 pounds of food.

May 14th is National Employee Health and Fitness Day.

The event showcases the ease of including walking as part of one's workday. Studies show that including at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day can improve or maintain a healthy lifestyle.

For more information call (410)334-3480.

