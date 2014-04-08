Police Probe Burglary Spree in Southeastern Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating a series of daytime residential burglaries that recently occurred in southeastern Wicomico County.

Detectives with the Wicomico Bureau of Investigations said the incidents occurred on March 31 in or near the subdivisions of Nutters Crossing, Doe Run, Deer Harbor, Trace Hollow and Fox Chase.

Investigators are asking for assistance from area residents in identifying any suspicious behavior that occurred during on or around March 31. Detectives are particularly interested in any resident who may have had someone knock on their door in an attempt to solicit funds or assistance in any way. Electronics, as well as jewelry and other valuables, have been stolen during these incidents.

The WBI is further asking area residents to pay close attention to anyone in these neighborhoods who they are not familiar or who is going door to door without the proper identification and permits.

Lastly, detectives are reminding all county residents to pay extra attention in locking and securing theirs homes even during day light and business hours as this is the period in which the most recent incidents have occurred.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Funk of the WBI at (410) 548-4898.