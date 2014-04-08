DART First State to Hold Public Hearing Workshops

DOVER, Del.- Officials with Delaware Transit Corporation have announced they will conduct public hearing workshops to get comments on proposed changes to DART First State Fixed Route Bus Service in Kent and New Castle counties to become effective Sunday, June 15.

The hearings will be held on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 15– 4-6 p.m.

DelDOT Admin. Bldg., Farmington/Felton Room

800 Bay Road (US 113), Dover

Wednesday, April 16– 4-6 p.m.

Newark Free Library, Meeting Room 1

750 Library Avenue, Newark

Thursday, April 17- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Wilmington Library, P.S. DuPont Room

10 E. 10th Street, Wilmington

The proposal calls for (by county):

New Castle County:

Minor time changes on Routes 10, 15, 32, 33, 54.

Route 15 – last weekday trip leaving Rodney Square at 10:45 PM would end at Christiana Mall, serving Cavalier Apartments.

Route 32 – Wilmington Trolley would be extended out Delaware Ave. to turn around at N. Harrison St., providing service to Capital One, adding a stop on Delaware Ave. at Adams St.

Route 65 - DTC is negotiating to transition operations to Cecil Transit beginning July 1, 2014. Proposed alignment would be finalized with Cecil Transit, serving the same areas and adding service to Shop Rite off SR 896/Four Seasons Plaza. If negotiations are unsuccessful, DTC proposes elimination of the route on July 1, due to consistent low ridership and not meeting productivity standards.

Kent and Sussex counties:

Route 107 – minor routing and time changes on Saturdays.

Schedule proposals are available for public review at most libraries, state service centers and at the reception desks of DART First State offices and the DelDOT Administration Building in Dover, and online at www.DartFirstState.com.

At the hearing, a hearing reporter will officially transcribe comments intended for the record by the public. People unable to attend may send their comments to DART First State Public Hearing, P.O. Box 1670, Wilmington, DE 19899-1670. Comments can also be emailed through DART's website at www.DartFirstState/publichearing. All written and e-mailed comments must be received by April 21, 2014.

Persons having hearing disabilities who need interpreters should contact the DTC one week in advance by calling 1-800-652-3278, option 2 or in writing at the address above.