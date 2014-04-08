Railroads Stress Safety After Deaths up in 2013

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/WBOC)- Railroads are launching a new campaign to highlight the dangers of being near train tracks.

The number of trespassing deaths grew 11 percent last year, to 476. And the number of deaths in accidents increased nearly 8 percent, to 250.

It's hard to pinpoint what's behind the increase. But Operation Lifesaver CEO Joyce Rose says she thinks it might be a reflection of how distracted Americans can be because of smartphones and other electronic devices.

The ads for the new "See Tracks? Think Train" campaign focus on how people and vehicles stand no chance against a train.

The effort is backed by the Association of American Railroads trade group, major railroads and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Association of American Railroads: https://www.aar.org/