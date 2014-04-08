Suspect Charged in Dover Bank Robbery Posted: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 2:07 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 2:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Mark T. Jones

DOVER, Del.- Dover police on Tuesday arrested a suspect accused of robbing the Citizens Bank on West Lockerman Street late last week.



Police said 35-year-old Mark T. Jones was taken custody shortly before noon after officers received an anonymous tipster that he could be found staying in a room at the Economy Inn in Smyrna. Jones was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Bond information was not immediately available.



According to police, the robbery happened at around 3:35 p.m. Friday, that's when police say Jones entered the Citizens Bank, displayed a handgun and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.