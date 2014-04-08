Several Wicomico Subdivisions on Alert After Daytime Burglaries Posted: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 3:42 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 3:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Police are asking residents to be on the lookout after a series of daytime residential burglaries that recently occurred in southeastern Wicomico County.



Detectives with the Wicomico Bureau of Investigations said the incidents occurred on March 31 in or near the subdivisions of Nutters Crossing, Doe Run, Deer Harbour, Trace Hollow and Fox Chase.



Nicole Purnell and her family live in Nutters Crossing and have done so for many years. Purnell believes her neighborhood was specifically chosen for these crimes.



"It's kind of scary," Purnell said. "You know, we picked this neighborhood because it was a nice area and it's kind of sad to be honest. I think they target a nice area."



Purnell went on to say this is not the first time crimes like this have taken place in her community, or at her home.



"We had a break-in about eight years ago. My sister had her car stolen from the driveway. Her fault, she left the keys in her car. It's kind of scary and they target this area. They've targeted our house before, I was sitting in my car and someone tried to steal my car while I was in it," Purnell said.



Police said the four homes that were broken into did not have an alarm system go off to alert the homeowners or police about the intruders. Frank Darcy, of Salisbury, said that is not a surprise in his normally quiet neighborhood.



"I never worried about it. You know, we've been here on the Eastern Shore for 35 years, we haven't had anything," Darcy said.



Investigators are asking for assistance from area residents in identifying any suspicious behavior that occurred during on or around March 31. Detectives are particularly interested in any resident who may have had someone knock on their door in an attempt to solicit funds or assistance in any way. Electronics, as well as jewelry and other valuables, have been stolen during these incidents.



The WBI is further asking area residents to pay close attention to anyone in these neighborhoods who they are not familiar or who is going door to door without the proper identification and permits.



Lastly, detectives are reminding all county residents to pay extra attention in locking and securing theirs homes even during day light and business hours as this is the period in which the most recent incidents have occurred.



Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Funk of the WBI at (410) 548-4898.



