Rehoboth Designs for $17 Million City Hall Presented Posted: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 4:57 PM EDT Posted:

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - A brand new renovated city hall might be around the corner in Rehoboth Beach. The city unveiled their newest schematic designs this Monday, and now town officials said they are almost ready for the "Design Development" stage. In the end, the project will cost more than $17 million, according to Mayor Sam Cooper.



Cooper said that the changes were desperately needed after more than 50 years since it's initial construction.



"This building was built in 1964 ..." he said. "And it's served the city well, but it's time for something newer and more modern."



On Monday, the Rehoboth Beach City Hall Complex Master Plan Task Force presented computer models from the architect, and received mostly positive feedback from the city commissioners. The building will be connected to the Convention Center as well as the police station.



"It's driven I think first and foremost by the police department," he said. "They clearly have a lack of space, they have a need for more security."



He said the current setup of the station makes it difficult to follow federal laws, regarding separating juveniles from adults. He also said they are running out of space in general, on nights when they arrest a lot of people.



Cooper said that phase one of the project would cost nearly $8 million. The second phase would add up to about $6.5 million. Along with other construction related costs in design services, furniture, and administrative costs, the total cost comes out to just under $7 million.



Cooper said they plan to sell the government building at 306 Rehoboth Ave., to offset about $2 million of this cost, although he said this is still up in the air. He admitted that the price tag for this project was high, but said there was no cheap alternative.



"At times some of us have looked at - you know - we could remodel this or we could add on there," he said. "But it would be band-aids on a bigger problem."



The next meeting on this project will be on May 5 at the Rehoboth Beach City Hall building.