Bill Clinton Discusses Privacy, National Security, at U.S. Naval Academy Tuesday, April 8, 2014

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Former President Bill Clinton says there has to be a way to design technologies that enhance privacy and national security, if the country is willing to spend the money.



Clinton made technology the theme of a speech Tuesday at the U.S. Naval Academy.



Clinton described Edward Snowden as "sort of an imperfect messenger," who has sparked an important debate about how to use technology to protect national security without destroying the right to privacy.



Clinton says the nation can't compromise the future of its people by taking away liberty, but it also can't walk away from ways of tracking deadly terrorists.



Snowden is a former NSA systems analyst who disclosed documents that show the government collects mass amounts of data to target communications.



