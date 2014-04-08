Women Advocate for Equal Pay at Leg Hall Posted: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 6:13 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Equal pay advocates in Delaware were at Legislative Hall Tuesday.



They say the pay gap is very much an issue in Delaware more than half century after Congress passed the Equal Pay Act. National census data shows women make 77 cents on the dollar compared to men.



Shefon Taylor is 25 years old. She's new to the workforce but does think about pay disparity.



"If you are doing the same work, you should be getting the same pay. That seems like common sense, but there aren't necessarily easy solutions in terms of what we should do," she said.



Romona Fullman, who heads the Delaware Commission for Women, says there are lots of things both the governmental and business communities can do.



"Business leaders can ensure there's equal pay in their business."



Rep. Ruth Briggs-King, R-Georgetown, says she's seen the impact of pay inequity firsthand.



"Being a former human resources professional," she said. "I could often see the difference between men and their female counterparts, including me. I might have been the only woman in the board room, and one of the more educated people in the board room. But I was always pushing to get the same pay as several of the men making the same contribution."



Fullman says long-term change can begin with the newest generation of workers.



"Teach young people how to embrace the issue, how to negotiate for better pay. Right out of college people step into inequity," Fullman said.



And that's what Taylor is trying to do - embrace the issue.



"I think for me the first step is knowing that I am worthy of having a pay that is equal to the work that I'm doing, knowing that and holding other people accountable," said Taylor.