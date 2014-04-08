Pocomoke City Homeowners Raise Water Quality Concerns

ery bad; horrible."

Feller has lived in Pocomoke City for 50 years.

He said there's something wrong with his water.

It has a funny color, taste, and odor.

"This is absolutely the worse water I've ever run into," said Feller as he ran water from his kitchen facet.

Complaints have poured in to Pocomoke City hall. T

hey all have one thing in common. E

very complaining homeowner lives near or on a dead-end street, w

here running water just sits stagnant in the waterlines, with nowhere to go.

"If there is a low flow or no flow area that chlorine could be dissipated and that could possibly cause health problems," said City Manager Russ Blake.

Feller said he's been dealing with this issue for years.

He has installed his own water management system in his backyard. But h

e said the water quality is still poor.

"Sometimes the shower is so bad upstairs, I just turn it off and forget it," said Feller.

Pocomoke City manager Blake said the city paid $7,800 for devices that will fix the problem.

"It will sit in a small fiberglass box above ground and it has a valve in it and a clock and a battery," said Blake.

For now, Feller hopes the water upgrades wash away his troubles.