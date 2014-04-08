Caroline County School Bus Crash Sends 4 to Hospital Caroline County School Bus Crash Sends 4 to Hospital Posted: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 9:48 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, April 8, 2014 9:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DENTON, Md. - Maryland State Police say four teens were injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Denton.



Troopers said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Greenwood Road. Police said the bus, operated by Patricia Adams, was stopped at the time. Three students were taken to Easton Memorial Hospital and a fourth was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Police said the students, all between 14- and 16-years-old, suffered minor injuries.



Troopers are inspecting the tractor-trailer to check for an equipment errors. Police said charges are pending against the truck driver, 35-year-old Edward Kuhn of Sabillasville, Md.