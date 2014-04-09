Virginia Eastern Shore Mobile Pantry Receives Grant

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A mobile food pantry serving Virginia's Eastern Shore has received a $10,000 grant from the Arthur W. Perdue Foundation.

The gift to the Mobile Pantry Program run by the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore was announced Tuesday. Perdue Farms is also generating 20,000 pounds of products.

The combined contribution will enable the food bank to distribute nearly 40,000 meals to children, seniors and families in Northampton and Accomack counties.

Last year, the mobile pantry program distributed more than 952,000 meals on the Eastern Shore.