Loaded Gun Found in Carry-on at BWI Checkpoint Posted: Wednesday, April 9, 2014 8:07 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, April 9, 2014 8:07 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(Photo: MGN)

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a Virginia man was recently arrested at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag at a security checkpoint.



The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that the man was stopped Sunday afternoon when an officer staffing the X-ray machine spotted the gun in the bag of a man ticketed to fly to Salt Lake City. TSA says the gun was loaded with seven rounds, but there's no indication it was packed in the bag deliberately.



Maryland Transportation Authority Police say 36-year-old Ryan Watson of Stafford, Va., was charged with interfering with security procedures and wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun.



Watson could not be reached for comment and no attorney was listed in online court records.





