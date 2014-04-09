National Drug Take Back Day Posted: Wednesday, April 9, 2014 10:11 AM EDT Posted:

PIKESVILLE, Md.- The Maryland State Police have partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration are asking citizens to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, April 26, 2014 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at state police barracks.



State police barracks throughout Maryland will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day. Each one will serve a collection station giving citizens a chance to get rid of all unwanted and/or unused prescription drugs.



The goal of this program is to provide a safe and convenient way to dispose prescriptions, while educating the public about the dangers and risks of medication abuse.



Second only to weed, non-medical prescription drugs are the second most commonly used drugs in the country,



During the last initiative in October 2013, local troopers collected over 1,100 pounds of prescription drugs. On the national level, 648,000 pounds of medications were collected. When added to the five previous events, more than 3.4 pounds of prescription medications have been removed from circulation.



For additional information contact D/Sgt. Patrick M. Metzger, Assistant Barrack Commander at 410-749-3101 x126.



