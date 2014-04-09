Police Investigate School Trespassing Incident in Milford Posted: Wednesday, April 9, 2014 1:07 PM EDT Posted:

MILFORD, Del.- Police have launched an investigation after two unknown people entered Milford High School in the middle of the night Monday and then left just as quickly as they arrived.



Milford police said that at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the school for the report of a burglar alarm. The officers searched the school but did not locate anyone. Upon a review of the school’s camera system, it was determined that two people entered the building for a brief period and left prior to the officers' arrival.



Nothing appears to have been taken from the school, police said.



No adequate description of the suspects is currently available. Police are are asking with anyone with information about this incident, which is being described as "criminal trespassing," to call (302) 422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.