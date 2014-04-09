Education Secretary Duncan Visits Delaware

, Del. (AP) - U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan is getting a firsthand look at Delaware's school improvement efforts under the federal Race to the Top education reform program.

Duncan joined Gov. Jack Markell on Wednesday in visiting two schools in Wilmington to hear from teachers and students about what's working and what more can be done.

Teachers at Eastside Charter School told Duncan that building relationships and trust with one another and with administrators is key in figuring out what students need and how to help them reach academic growth goals.

They also said more needs to be done to counter the perception that teachers and students in tough urban settings can't succeed.

Duncan said the biggest Race to the Top challenge for Delaware will be implementing the various initiatives.