MDTA Police Target Distracted Driving Posted: Wednesday, April 9, 2014 3:50 PM EDT Posted:

BALTIMORE- April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and Maryland Transportation Authority Police say they are stepping up enforcement in an effort to educate motorists about distracted driving.



MDTA Police said that beginning Thursday, Tomorrow, officers will conduct a traffic-safetyinitiative at its toll facilities statewide



Distracted driving is any activity that could divert a person's attention awayfrom the primary task of driving. MDTA Police said officers will focus on handheld cellphone use, including phone calls and texting while driving.



The fines for using a handheld telephone while a vehicle is in motion range from $83 for the first offense, to $160 for the third offense.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 421,000 people were injured in motor vehiclecrashes involving a distracted driver in 2012. This is a 9 percent increase from the estimated 387,000 people injured in 2011 due to distracted driving.