Wicomico County Humane Society Gears Up For Fundraiser

Md.- Spring brings warm weather but it also brings the start of kitten season, according to the Wicomico County Human Society.The group says April begins mating season for the feral cats that live on Delmarva. In order to help with the increase in animals at the shelter, they are turning to the public for assistance."It's really about awareness, we want people to think of us first when they're ready for their next animal," said Kayla Christiano with the Humane Society.With the influx of kittens, the group say they need more food and toys."We rely heavily on donations, things we're always in need for are wet and dry dog and cat food in the cans," she said. "We also need supplies like the kongs for the dogs and the nylon bones just to keep them occupied in their kennels."While many of the spring kittens come from feral cats, many of the animals that find their way to the shelter used to have homes."Our surrenders are definitely a big part as well, whether it be someone is moving or just the economy and they can't afford it, I would say that's mostly the dogs," Christiano said.To help offset costs, the Humane Society is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year, Cause For Paws on May 17th."There's pledge sheets online, you can kind of get a team together and raise money," Christiano said. "You can also just come with your four-legged friends and we'll have vendors, food, a moon bounce and stuff for the kids, so it'll definitely be a good time."For more information on Cause For Paws and the Wicomico County Humane Society go to http://www.wicomicohumane.org/