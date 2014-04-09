Brothers Charged After Fight in Maryland Delegate's Office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Two brothers have been charged with assault after an altercation in the office of a state delegate on the last day of the legislative session.

Online court records show that 25-year-old Luke Horah and 19-year-old Jacob Horah, both of the same address in Rising Sun in Cecil County, were charged after Monday night's incident in the Lowe House Office Building. It is across the street from the statehouse.

The fight took place in a room assigned to Del. Mary-Dulany James, a Harford County Democrat.

Maryland Capitol Police went to the building for a report of a fight. The brothers were found in different places, court records indicate, and both were bruised and had bloodied hands.