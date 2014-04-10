Robbery Suspect Arrested Following Fruitland Area Manhunt Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 1:55 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2014 1:55 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Tyler A. Gaskins

FRUITLAND, Md. – A suspect is behind bars on armed robbery and related charges after he led police on a manhunt in the Fruitland area on Wednesday evening.



Tyler A. Gaskins, 20, of Salisbury, is charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, theft and related weapons charges.



Officers responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of Park Avenue and King Street shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim told officers he was approached by a man in a car who then held a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded money. Police said the victim knew the suspect. The victim then told police the man demanded medication that he heard rattling in the victim’s pocket.



Police said the man and the victim struggled, and the man’s car began moving, dragging the victim about 50 yards before the victim was able to get free. Police said the suspect then drove away.



According to police, the victim gave a description of the man and his car. Police said the officer who responded to the scene recognized the suspect and identified him as Gaskins.



Police began searching for Gaskins and found his car at a home, but police said Gaskins was already gone. Police, with the help of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and K-9 Unit, as well as Maryland State Police Aviation, tracked Gaskins through the woods from the Siloam Road area to Cherry Hill, and took him into custody.



Following his arrest on the aformentioned charges, Gaskins was ordered held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.







