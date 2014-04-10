Warner Senate Campaign Says it Has Nearly $9 Million

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)

- U.S. Sen. Mark Warner has nearly $9 million to spend on his re-election campaign, which has yet to begin in earnest.

The Democratic senator and former governor's campaign announced Wednesday that Warner had raised nearly $2.7 million during the first three months of this year, leaving him with $8.8 million cash on hand.

Warner's campaign manager, Trey Nix, says in a statement that the senator will have a robust campaign operation.

Republicans have not yet selected a candidate to challenge Warner. The GOP will pick a candidate at a convention in Roanoke on June 7.

Former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie is the favorite to win the GOP nomination battle.