Berlin Intersection To Get Crosswalks Despite Lawmaker's Disapproval

BERLIN, Md.- Road crews are laying concrete,

working to make what many in Berlin call a "dangerous intersection" safer, after 16-year-old Tymier Dennis was killed in a car accident six months ago.



Diana Williams, of Berlin, said she will never forget the screams and sounds of screeching metal from the night of the accident at the Bay Street and Route 113 intersection.

"I immediately ran out and the mom was hysterical, my neighbor was hysterical because the boy was found behind her house in the ditch," said Williams.

News of the tragedy reached Annapolis.

"It happened in front of his mother his mother was here," said Senator

Jim Mathias. "

I can't imagine, I can't imagine that, I can't imagine it."

Senator Mathias and other state lawmakers drafted up a bill in Tymier's honor.

"It's just disheartening that we have to go through death to get something fixed," said Williams.

But the bill, which would have installed crosswalks at dangerous intersections throughout Maryland, died in the General Assembly this week.

"The amended senate bill was not accepted by the house, that's exactly what happened," said Senator

Mathias.

In spite of the bill's failure, the Maryland State Highway Administration is pushing forward, installing new crosswalks at the Bay Street and Route 113 intersection in Berlin.

"It's a relief but let's hope it works, " said Williams. "That's the biggest issue; Is it going to work?"