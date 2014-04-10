2,000 Johns Hopkins Hospital Employees on Strike

BALTIMORE (AP) - Two thousand Johns Hopkins hospital employees from maintenance workers to housekeepers and kitchen staff are on strike after union leaders and officials failed to agree on a wage increase.

The union rejected the hospital's final offer of $12 an hour Monday night. Workers went on strike Tuesday and will continue through Friday. The union wants $15 an hour for workers who have at least 15 years of experience.

Temporary and non-union employees are covering shifts while the union employees are on strike.

A spokesman for Johns Hopkins says the hospital is working with the labor union to reach a settlement.

Both sides say they expect to return to the negotiation table Monday.