18-Year-Old Convicted in Death of Easton Teen

EASTON, Md. (AP/WBOC) - An 18-year-old man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a friend during a campout in Talbot County where they used a hallucinogenic drug.

A Talbot County jury convicted Matthew E. Mikowski, of St. Michaels, in the 2013 death of 18-year-old Samuel Cross. He was also found guilty of reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.

Cross' body was discovered June 10, 2013, by his car on a gravel shoulder along Bozman-Neavitt Road in St. Michaels. Prosecutors said that on the day before Cross, Mikowski and three others had gathered to use what they thought was LSD but turned out to be a different drug known as 25C. Cross allegedly had an adverse reaction to the drug and Mikowski restrained Cross, putting his hands around Cross' neck.



A medical examiner ruled Cross' death a homicide and said he died of asphyxia due to strangulation.