Milford Police Probe 2 Shooting Incidents

, Del.- Milford police are asking the public's help in providing information about two separate shooting incidents that left two men injured.The most recent incident occurred Wednesday night when officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Montgomery Street after receiving a report of a victim with gunshot wounds. Detectives discovered a 33-year-old male victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Christiana Care Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.The other shooting occurred Friday night. Officers responded to Milford Bayhealth Hospital after receiving a report of a victim entering the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the 20-year-old victim told detectives that he accidentally shot himself but only after initially stating that he had been shot by an unknown person somewhere on Montgomery Street. The victim was treated and later released.Investigators said it is unknown at this time if the two shootings are related.Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to Detective John Horsman or Detective Dwight Young of the Milford Police Department Criminal Division at (302) 422-8081, or Crimestoppers 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.tipsubmit.com