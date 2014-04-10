Wicomico Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Scam - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico Sheriff's Office Warns Public of Scam

Posted:
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is issuing a scam alert after a Salisbury man was bilked out of several hundred dollars by an unknown caller pretending to be an attorney.

Police said that on April 7,  someone claiming to be an attorney called the victim and told him that his grandson had just been involved in an accident in New York and was facing manslaughter charges. The caller allegedly stated that the only way to stop these proceedings was for $700 to be wired via Western Union for the grandson’s bond. The victim reportedly wired the money, believing his grandson was in this predicament.

According to investigators, the “attorney” then re contacted the victim and informed him that additional money was needed to pay for another victim’s medical bills as a result of the accident. It was at this point that the victim discovered that his grandson was fine and in another state, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident and is remind the public to be aware of these types of scams and to be absolutely positive who they are dealing with before they make any financial transactions via wire or any other electronic means.

