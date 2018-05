DSU Awarded Historic Grant

, Del.- Delaware State University has received a $1,050,000 grant from The Bernard Osher Foundation to permanently establish DSU’s Osher Reentry Scholarship Endowment. The grant is intended to ensure scholarships will be available to nontraditional citizens.The grant is the largest scholarship contribution from a private source in the university’s 123-year history. The Osher Reentry Program is the only such program in Delaware benefiting nontraditional students.Nontraditional students are defined as being over the age of 25 and either resuming their higher education after an interruption of five years or beginning the steps toward a degree later in life. Osher Reentry Scholars – the scholarship recipients – can be full-time or part-time students and receive tuition scholarships of up to $5,000 eachDSU President Dr. Harry L. Williams said, “DSU has long had a diverse variety of academic offerings that address the professional dreams of nontraditional students. Thanks to the generosity of the Osher Foundation, the University now has a scholarship pathway to help the students fund what they thought could not be possible. It truly is the push so many may just need.”There are 90 universities and colleges in 50 states participating in this program. The Osher Foundation, founded in 1977, seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts. The Osher Foundation provides post-secondary scholarship funding to colleges and universities across the nation, with special attention to reentry students.DSU is currently accepting applications for 2014-2015 Osher Reentry Scholars. Interested students should contact the Office of Development at dsufoundation@desu.edu or (302) 857-6055.