FBI Investigates Man in U-Md. Data Disclosure Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 4:59 PM EDT Posted:

Court documents show the FBI is investigating a computer worker in connection with the online disclosure last month of University of Maryland President Wallace Loh's Social Security and cellphone numbers.



An affidavit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore names Parkville resident David Helkowski as the target of the investigation.



Helkowski didn't immediately respond to email and telephone queries.



The document says Helkowski was working March 15 for the Baltimore-based Canton Group, doing computer work for the school.



It includes the text of online communications in which Helkowski allegedly said he posted the information to demonstrate to university officials that their system was vulnerable.



The university has said the disclosure wasn't related to an earlier security breach involving personal information for about 288,000 faculty, staff, students and others.

