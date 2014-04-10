Del. Obamacare Enrollment Tops 11,000, Jumped Close to Deadline Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 5:55 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - Delaware's Obamacare enrollment numbers jumped in the final days before the sign up deadline.



State officials announced Thursday 11,335 Delawareans signed up for insurance through Obamacare over the past six months.



Initially, state officials had hoped for 35,000. But the federal government set a goal this fall of 8,000 enrollees for Delaware.



And from the first time Delaware Health and Social Service Sec. Rita Landgraf announced enrollment numbers, back in November, she's said she expected a late surge in enrollments.



"Massachusetts was state that was ahead of all the other states relative to this effort," she said. "We watched what had been their experience. They had a similar experience."



Landgraf says it's possible 3,000 people signed up for coverage just in the last few days before the March 31 enrollment deadline.

She adds the total number will go up a bit. People who started enrolling by March 31 but didn't finish have until April 15. Those people obviously haven't been counted yet.



With enrollment largely over, it's time to pour over what happened and why. There are a lot of questions to answer. For example, this one from Rich Heffron, president of the State Chamber of Commerce.



"How many of the people - why did they buy a platinum plan or a gold plan or a silver plan or bronze plan?" he wondered.



There's at least one really big question the state can't answer. One of the main goals of Obamacare was to get uninsured people health insurance. But Landgraf says they weren't given a way to track who previously had insurance and who didn't as people enrolled.



"That was one of my frustrations of a missed opportunity with the federal marketplace," she said. "I will be advocating that we put a question as part of the application process. So we can trend who was uninsured and now is gaining insurance."



In addition to the 11,335 Delawareans who got insurance through the marketplace, about 3,400 more were determined eligible for Medicaid, which was significantly expanded in Delaware as a part of Obamacare.