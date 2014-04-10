Property Tax Increases Could Be Coming In Wicomico County Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 6:15 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md.-We're less than halfway through 2014 but Wicomico County officials are already looking to fiscal year 2015.



After a bumpy winter with lots of wear and tear on the roads, County Executive Rick Pollitt wants to make sure there's money in the upcoming year's budget for repair.



"We're trying to put some money into the roads this year, the state basically took the great majority of all our roads money as they were dealing with their road isses," Pollitt said.



County officials are currently working on the 2015 and Pollitt wants to see more put into the county's education which makes some parents happy.



"The teachers need more money for teaching the kids," Samantha Byod said. "The teachers need more money, they might put more effort into teaching the kids."



Property taxes could be going up to maintain the revenue that has been coming in and to pay for the extra proposed spending.



"So with the budget we're looking at now, it will require a three cent tax raise just to break even, to stay where we are now," Pollitt said. "And then the limits of the revenue cap provide for another penny on top of that."



Susan Hillis says she wants to improvements across the Eastern Shore but isn't sure if increases are needed at this time.



"We don't want to go outside of our budget," she said. "As a homeowner I have to balance my budget. I can't exceed what my husband brings in, so I'd like my government to do the same."



The fiscal year 2015 budget for Wicomico County will be presented at Tuesday's County Council meeting in Salisbury.