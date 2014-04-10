Pair of Shootings Have Neighbors on Edge - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pair of Shootings Have Neighbors on Edge

Posted:
MILFORD, De. - A pair of shootings have neighbors in one Sussex County community on edge. The shootings both took place in Milford on Montgomery Street within the past week. Now the police are looking for the public's help to find those responsible. 

The most recent shooting took place on Wednesday when a 33-year old man was shot, according to police. That victim was brought to Christiana Care Hospital, where he now is in stable condition. A neighbor who only went by Lamar explained the scene just minutes after shots were fired. 

"I came outside," he said. "There was a guy laid out, shot, and there was police everywhere."

Lamar told WBOC that there were children out on the street at the time of the shooting. 

"I fear for the kids more than anything man," he said. "I feel for the kids. Cause kids gotta play."

This shooting followed another one last Friday, when police responded to the Milford Bayhealth Hospital. In that shooting, a 20 year old was shot, according to police. The department said that the victim at first claimed he was shot by an unknown person on Montgomery Street. He then reversed that story, saying he shot himself. 

A few blocks down the street, J.R. Duffy said it made him fear for his children.
    
"Her school is right down the street," he said referring to his daughter by his side. "It's a walking distance. And for this to be happening - it's - I don't know what to do anymore."

Another neighbor Johanna Paz said she moved to Milford to get away from the violence of Philadelphia. Now she said these types of events make her consider moving once again.

"I seen all those police outside yesterday," she said. "I was like 'what is this?' I was like 'wait a minute. Maybe I'm dreaming. Am I in Philadelphia or am I in Delaware.'"

As of now, police have not determined any connection between the two shootings.

