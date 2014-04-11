Business Talk Dominates Maryland Republican Debate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)

- Republicans in the governor's race agree the state government is essentially a business and the top administrator is an executive.

During a formal debate Thursday evening at Johns Hopkins University, the Republicans' fifth since January, they repeatedly accused Gov. Martin O'Malley's administration of making Maryland unfriendly to investors.

Ronald George and Charles Lollar both touted their business experience as a credential for leading the state. David Craig compared his position as Harford County Executive to managing an enormous business.

The fourth Republican candidate, Larry Hogan, could not attend due to a previously scheduled private fundraiser. He has now missed four of the five debates, though his campaign spokesman said he attends as many as possible.

Lollar compared Hogan's absence to a job applicant skipping an interview.