Salisbury Business Destroyed by Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities continue to investigate a Thursday night blaze that destroyed a motor vehicle repair facility in Salisbury.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported to the Salisbury Fire Department at 7:40 p.m. at D&D Repairs, located at 231 Lake St. The fire destroyed the company's 60-foot by 100-foot masonry building, with estimated losses approximated at $750,000.

Heavy fire was reported by first arriving fire crews and assistance from other nearby fire departments was requested. Firefighters from Hebron, Delmar, Fruitland and Parsonsburg also responded to the scene. Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes said firefighters were unable to enter the building because the roof collapsed, so they had to flood the building with water to battle the flames. The chief said the the owner was working inside when the fire broke out, but he made it safely out.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was placed under control after two and a half hours with 75 firefighters battling the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

Rachel Canterbury, who lives nearby, said smoke could be seen billowing for miles around the city.

"I live right down the street on 'the Reservation' and we heard a lot of sirens and saw smoke coming because it was still dusk and I figured it was this garage over here on Lake Street," she said. "So we just hopped in car and came over here and that's what it was. I've seen the owner a few times. We used to walk by here every day. I saw him and I asked him if he was OK. He got out of an ambulance. He said one of his cars caught on fire and before he knew it the fire was out of control and he just had to get out."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

