Comcast Increases Internet Speeds in Northeast

- Comcast says it has increased its Internet speeds in the Northeast region at no additional cost to customers.The company said its Xfinity Blast tier has more than doubled in speed to 105 megabytes per second. And the Xfinity Extreme tier now offers speeds of 150 megabytes per second.The upgrade applies to customers in 14 Northeastern states from Main to Virginia and the District of Columbia."There is a barrage of devices coming online every day and we are staying ahead of demand through faster speeds and best-in-class wireless gateways," Marcien Jenckes, Comcast's executive vice president of consumer services, said in a statement.Comcast said customers just have to restart their modems to get the faster speeds. Some may need to upgrade their modems, though, to receive faster Internet service.Check here to see if your device is approved.