One Killed in Dorchester County Crash

ELDORADO, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a Friday morning crash in Dorchester County that claimed a person's life.

Police said accident happened at around 8:30 a.m. near Route 392/Harrison Ferry Road, south of Route 313 in Eldorado.



The name of the victim has not yet been released. Troopers are still searching for the cause of the crash.



Additional information about the accident was expected to be released later Friday.

